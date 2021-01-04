Jaishankar to be on 3-day visit to Sri Lanka from Jan 5

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka starting from Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

During his visit, he will hold discussion with his counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena and Sri Lanka's leadership on the entire gamut of bilateral relations, the MEA said in a statement.



"At the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Sri Lanka from 5-7 January 2021," the statement read.

This will be the first foreign visit by the Minister in 2021, and also the first by a foreign dignitary to Sri Lanka in the New Year.

"As such, it signifies the priority both countries attach to strengthening their close and cordial relations in all spheres of mutual interest," the statement read. (ANI)

