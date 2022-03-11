Jaishankar to make statement in Budget Session of Parliament on Operation Ganga, Ukraine

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be making a statement in the second part of the Budget Session in Parliament on the rescue operation to evacuate Indian students from the war zone in Ukraine and what is India's stand vis-a-vis the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The Central government launched Operation Ganga on February 24 to bring back stranded Indians stuck in Ukraine.

Four central ministers Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and General VK Singh were sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to coordinate the efforts for the rescue in various countries.

So far, India has been able to rescue around 20,000 stranded citizens in more than 80 special evacuation flights. Through its Operations Ganga, India has also been able to rescue several citizens who hail from neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal.

During the operation, buses and trains brought Indians to the western borders of Ukraine and they were flown back to India via locations like Bucharest, Budapest, Suceava, and Warsaw.

The last batch of over 600 students who were evacuated from Sumy was brought back to India via Poland.

The second part of the Budget Session will begin on March 14 and will go on till April 8.

In recent months, this has been India's largest evacuation drive to bring back stranded Indians after operation Devi Shakti was launched by the Modi government in Afghanistan last year. (ANI)