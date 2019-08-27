External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (file photo)
Jaishankar to meet Lavrov in Russia today

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday here to further advance bilateral cooperation and prepare grounds for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Vladivostok in the wake of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
The two leaders will discuss a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the developments pertaining to the situation in the Persian Gulf region and Afghanistan.
"The Minister will exchange views on pressing international problems with an emphasis on cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region as well within the US, SCO, and RIC," a statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson read.
"They will also discuss Russia's upcoming BRICS presidency as well as a range of regional matters, including efforts to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear programme, developments in the Persian Gulf, and the situation in Afghanistan," it added.

This will be Jaishankar's first visit to the Russian capital after assuming office in May, during which he will also co-chair the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission - Technical and Economic Cooperation. (ANI)

