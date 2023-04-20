Jaishankar to meet UN Chief Guterres in New York to discuss Sudan situation

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in New York on his way to countries in Latin America on an official visit and is slated to meet UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres on the Sudan crisis.

Responding to queries during the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Jaishankar has spoken to his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on the situation in Sudan. Jaishankar also spoke with his Egyptian counterpart.

"As you all know, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and UAE. He has today spoken with his Egyptian counterpart. Our ambassador in Washington DC and our High Commission in London are in touch with respective host countries. We are also working with various UN bodies that are present there (Sudan) as you all know UN has a significant presence on the ground," Bagchi said.

"External Affairs Minister is currently in New York and he's likely to meet UN Secretary-General later today and discuss the developments in Sudan," he added.

Answering another query regarding Jaishankar's meeting with Guterres, Bagchi said the minister has stopped in New York enroute his visit to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and Dominican Republic.

"We announced External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a visit to Latin America enroute he has stopped in New York and he is holding discussions and today he will be meeting UN Secretary-General Thursday New York time and we will let you know updates on what happens after that," Bagchi said.

He said the situation on the ground in Sudan continues to be "tense."

"Just to give you a sense...situation on the ground continues to be quite tense. It remains very tense, which renders any movement very risky. So currently our focus is on ensuring the safety and well-being of the individuals wherever they are located. We are in touch with the people."

Earlier on Thursday, Jaishankar discussed the "concerning situation in Sudan" with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

"Discussed the concerning situation in Sudan just now with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. Deeply value his assessments and insights, as also his very helpful attitude. Agreed to remain in close touch," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The fighting continued for a sixth day in Khartoum as the second attempt at a ceasefire broke down, Al Jazeera reported. The 24-hour ceasefire was supposed to begin at 6 pm local time (16:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

It is the second day running that a proposed ceasefire has failed to hold. The rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the regular army both released statements accusing the other of breaking the ceasefire. As per the Al Jazeera report, the army's top leadership said that actions to secure the capital and other areas will continue.

The Indian Embassy in Sudan on Tuesday issued a precautionary advisory for Indian citizens against venturing out, suggesting to ration their supplies as the "situation may continue for a few more days."

"We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe," the Embassy of India in Khartoum had said in a tweet. (ANI)