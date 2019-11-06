Jaishankar to officially visit Serbia on November 7

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): With an aim to boost bilateral relations, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Serbia on Thursday.

"EAM S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Serbia from November 7 to 9 on the invitation of Ivica Dacic, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press release on Wednesday.

Apart from holding bilateral delegation-level talks with his counterpart, EAM will meet the President of Serbia and President of Serbian National Assembly (Speaker) during his visit, the ministry added.

"India and Serbia enjoy close and friendly relations. Bilateral ties have strengthened considerably with an exchange of high-level visits in the past few years including the visit of Vice President of India to Serbia in September 2018," read the release.

The current visit will provide an opportunity to take stock of bilateral ties between India and Serbia and explore new avenues of cooperation. (ANI)

