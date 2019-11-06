External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo)

Jaishankar to officially visit Serbia on November 7

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): With an aim to boost bilateral relations, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Serbia on Thursday.
"EAM S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Serbia from November 7 to 9 on the invitation of Ivica Dacic, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press release on Wednesday.
Apart from holding bilateral delegation-level talks with his counterpart, EAM will meet the President of Serbia and President of Serbian National Assembly (Speaker) during his visit, the ministry added.
"India and Serbia enjoy close and friendly relations. Bilateral ties have strengthened considerably with an exchange of high-level visits in the past few years including the visit of Vice President of India to Serbia in September 2018," read the release.
The current visit will provide an opportunity to take stock of bilateral ties between India and Serbia and explore new avenues of cooperation. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:58 IST

Nawaz Sharif being given Polonium to die slow death like Yasser...

London [UK], Nov 6 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has claimed that former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been given polonium, the drug which slowly poisoned Yasser Arafat, famed Palestinian President, to death in 2004.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:49 IST

Over 44,000 cases of Dengue fever registered in Pakistan in 2019

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 6 (Sputnik/ANI): A record-breaking 44,415 cases of the dengue fever were registered across Pakistan in 2019, while 66 people died from the virus over the year, media reported on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:31 IST

Moscow: Rajnath Singh co-chairs IRIGC-M&MTC meeting with Russian...

Moscow [Russia], Nov 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday co-chaired the 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) meeting along with his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:37 IST

Afghanistan: Four police including commander killed in Balkh

Balkh [Afghanistan], Nov 6 (ANI): Four police personnel including a commander were killed during a Taliban attack in Balkh province, local police confirmed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:04 IST

India's envoy to Nepal inaugurates Mathadhis building for...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 6 (ANI): Ambassador of India to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri on Wednesday inaugurated Mathadhis Building for Shree Budhanilkantha Narayan Temple at Budhanilkantha Municipality here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:36 IST

Police detain man for stabbing tourists in Northwest Jordan

Amman [Jordan], Nov 6 (Sputnik/ANI): A person who assaulted several tourists, a guide and a security service official in Jerash has been detained, the country's Public Security Directorate (PSD) said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:35 IST

Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties with Finland counterpart

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Finland counterpart Pekka Haavisto in New Delhi on Wednesday and held delegation-level talks to boost bilateral ties.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:04 IST

Pakistan illegally occupied PoK, Gilgit Baltistan, says activist

Washington D. C. [US], Nov 6 (ANI): Senge H Sering, a political activist from Gilgit Baltistan, alleged that Pakistan is violating UN Security Council Resolution and it continues to illegally occupy the region.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:23 IST

Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif discharged from hospital

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 6 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was discharged from the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) here and shifted to his residence -- Jati Umra -- on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:08 IST

Johnson, via phone, urges Trump to lift tariffs on goods,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) held a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over issues related to trade and tariffs ahead of an upcoming summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) that is scheduled to take plac

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:57 IST

lSIS-Khorasan attempted Suicide Attack in India in 2018: Top US Official

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): The Khorasan group of the ISIS or the ISIS-K, which specifically operates in south Asia, attempted a suicide attack in India 2018, a top American official has informed lawmakers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:02 IST

Pashtun activist urge Pakistan to stop extra-judicial killings...

Geneva [Switzerland], Nov 6 (ANI): A Pashtun activist and member of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has urged Pakistan to end the extra-judicial killings of civilians in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region located in the northeastern part of the country.

Read More
iocl