Jaishankar to travel to UAE for joint commission meet from Aug 31 to Sept 2

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be travelling to UAE from August 31 to September 2 to co-chair the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) and third India-UAE Strategic Dialogue with Foreign Minister of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

These meetings will provide an opportunity for both the Ministers to review the entire spectrum of comprehensive strategic partnerships between India and UAE and regional and global developments. During the visit, EAM will also meet other UAE dignitaries, stated an External Affairs Ministry press release.

There has been a regular high-level interaction between India and UAE in 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Abu Dhabi on June 28, 2022 and met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Earlier, both leaders had also held a Virtual Summit on February 18 during which India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was signed and a Vision Statement adopted.

Both leaders also participated in the I2U2 Summit held virtually on July 14.



The United Arab Emirates will invest USD 2 billion in India to develop a series of integrated agriculture parks across the country.

In a joint statement, the heads of the four countries including -- Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated that the US and Israeli private sectors will be invited to lend their expertise in India and offer innovative solutions that contribute to the overall sustainability of the project.

The virtual summit of India, Israel, UAE, and the USA dubbed "I2U2" is projected as the Quad for West Asia. I2U2 aimed to encourage joint investments in six mutually identified areas such as water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security.

Both India and UAE are committed to moving forward in their partnership in diverse areas, including trade, investment, conventional and renewable energy, food security, health, skill development, education, culture, defence, space, consular issues and people-to-people ties, added the release.

These areas were also discussed at official levels during the meetings of the Sub-Committees of the JCM held on August 23-24, 2022.

Notably, India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was signed on February 18 this year. It came into force on May 1 this year. (ANI)

