Jaishankar, UK counterpart Raab hold delegation-level talks

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday held delegation-level talks.

Raab, who arrived on Monday, is on a four-day visit. He was welcomed by Jaishankar this morning.

"EAM @DrSJaishankar welcomed his British counterpart UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. Bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest are on the agenda," External Affairs Minister spokesperson Anurag Srivastava wrote on Twitter.

Upon his arrival on Monday, the UK Foreign Secretary was received by Joint Secretary (Europe West) Sandeep Chakravorty.

Raab will also hold meetings with the Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, and the Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The External Affairs Ministry said that Raab's visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education, and health sectors in the post-Covid, post-Brexit context. (ANI)