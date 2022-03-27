Jaishankar underlines defence ties in India-Maldives partnership 'full of promises'

Addu City [Maldives], March 27 (ANI): Asserting that the defence cooperation is another key pillar of the India-Maldives partnership, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that the ties between both the nations are full of promises and possibilities for their youth and future generations.

Jaishankar was attending the inauguration ceremony of the National College for Policing & Law Enforcement (NCPLE) at Addu city in the Maldives today. He congratulated the Maldives Government and its people on the successful completion of NCPLE.

"This venerable institution has left its imprint in many ways of making modern India. I emphasise that its contribution in the realm of foreign policy has been particularly strong. A score of foreign service officers have passed through its gates over the decade and currently, both the External Affairs Minister (Jaishankar) and Foreign Secretary (Harsh Shringla) have had the privilege of studying here," he said during the speech.

On Saturday, India's External Affair Minister S Jaishankar went to the Maldives on a two-day visit from March 26 to March 27 after he got an invite from his Maldivian counterpart.

External Affairs Minister also said that India-Maldives partnership envelopes cooperation in almost every facet of the bilateral relationship.

"The focus of the engagement is the well-being of our people," he added.

Speaking about the foriegn policy, Jaishankar said: "Your (Maldives) policy of 'India First' and our policy of 'Neighbourhood First' are not just phrases but the very fulcrum of India-Maldives relationship."

Meanwhile, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said that New Delhi is Mali's most trusted partner. "Ours is a relationship of mutual respect based on trust and confidence."

Shahid, who is also a President of the United Nations General Assembly, in a Tweet also thanked India for standing in solidarity with the Maldives, and for being its friend and partner throughout the years. (ANI)