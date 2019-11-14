Jaishankar urges Indian consulate in Atlanta to look into killing of Punjabi youth

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday urged Indian consulate in Atlanta to "urgently look" into the killing of 21-year-old Indian national in Mississippi.

Akshaypreet Singh from Amritsar was killed on November 9 in Mississippi, the US, following a scuffle during an attempted robbery at his store.

"Request our Consulate @CGI_Atlanta to urgently look into this and provide all necessary assistance. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family," Jaishankar tweeted in a reply to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's request to interfere in the matter.

Chief Minister Singh, early in the day, expressed anguish over the death of the Indian national and urged Jaishankar to help transport his mortal remains to India.

"Deeply anguished to hear the killing of 21-year-old Akshaypreet Singh of Mattewal, Amritsar in Mississippi, US, following a scuffle during an attempted robbery at his store. Request @DrSJaishankar to kindly help with the transport of the mortal remains to India," the Punjab Chief Minister tweeted. (ANI)

