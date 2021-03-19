Jaishankar, visiting Kuwaiti FM discuss bilateral ties, agree to coordinate closely in multilateral forums

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Thursday reviewed all aspects of the India-Kuwait bilateral relationship and agreed to coordinate closely on issues of mutual interest in multilateral forums.

Ahmed Nasser, who was on a two-day visit to India, thanked the Indian government for supplying Kuwait with 200,000 doses of 'Made in India' Covishield vaccines in February, according to a statement by the external affairs ministry.

Ahmed Nasser also handed over to the EAM a letter from Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders explored ways and means to impart further dynamism in the traditional and friendly ties between the two countries.

Jaishankar thanked the leadership and Kuwaiti government for hosting a large Indian community in Kuwait and taking care of them during the Covid-19 pandemic.



"He (Jaishankar) hoped that the Indian community will be able to resume travel to Kuwait in larger numbers soon. He also expressed India's continued support to the State of Kuwait in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Both sides emphasised the need to enhance cooperation in the area of health security," the statement read.

Both ministers also reviewed the latest regional and international developments and agreed to coordinate closely on issues of mutual interest in multilateral forums. The two sides will also jointly celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them during 2021-22.

A joint statement on the establishment of a Joint Ministerial Commission at the level of foreign ministers to steer the relationship was issued during the visit.

The JCM will act as an umbrella for all bilateral institutional engagements such as Foreign Office Consultations and Joint Working Groups, the ministry said.

Apart from the existing Joint Working Groups on hydrocarbons, manpower and mobility, and healthcare, new JWGs on trade and investments, defence and security etc are envisaged to be established, as per the statement. (ANI)

