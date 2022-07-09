Jaishankar visits Japanese Embassy, condoles Shinzo Abe's assassination

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday visited the Embassy of Japan and offered his condolences to Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki over the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"Visited Embassy of Japan today to convey my condolences to Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki on the assassination of former PM Shinzo Abe," Jaishankar tweeted.

After EAM's visit, Ambassador Suzuki said that they will continue the legacy to further enhance the bilateral relations between India and Japan.

"Sincerely appreciate @DrSJaishankar for visiting me to express his condolences for former Prime Minister Abe. While mourning together this shocking tragedy, we will continue his legacy to further enhance our bilateral relations," Suzuki tweeted.

Earlier Jaishankar condoled Abe's killing and said that for over two decades, he had symbolized the growing relationship between India and Japan. "Many of its key initiatives were his personal efforts. He placed our ties in a larger global context of the free and open Indo-Pacific," he added.



Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "At a personal level, he was the very embodiment of grace and consideration. I have myself experienced his warmth over the years. We join in the profound sorrow of the people of Japan and convey our support and sympathy to Mrs Akie Abe."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his shock over the death of Abe and in a tweet said, "I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to making Japan and the world a better place."

Abe became the Prime Minister for the first time in 2006. He again held the post in 2012 and was re-elected in 2014 and 2017. He announced his resignation in August 2020 as a chronic illness resurfaced. He was succeeded by Yoshihide Suga and later by Fumio Kishida. Abe was shot on Friday while delivering a campaign speech in Nara city in western Japan.

After the attack on him, Abe was rushed to hospital and initial media reports citing authorities said that it appeared that the former Japanese PM was shot in the chest. They described his condition as in "cardiopulmonary arrest" and said he showed no vital signs.

Public broadcaster NHK later reported, citing ruling Liberal Democratic Party sources that Abe, had died. Abe died at 5:03 pm (local time) and had two gunshot wounds in his neck, according to officials from Nara Medical University Hospital.

Police arrested a suspect for shooting Abe identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old resident of Nara City, according to local media. A gun that appeared to be handmade was retrieved from the site. (ANI)

