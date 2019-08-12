Jaishankar, Wang Yi jointly inaugurate India-China Film Week

Beijing [China], Aug 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Monday jointly inaugurated the 'India-China Film Week' here in a bid to strengthen people to people connection and cultural activities between the two countries.

The initiative marks the commemoration of 100 activities that would be organised in the coming months in the domain of film, broadcasting, education, among others.

The announcement on the same was made by Jaishankar at the joint press conference with Yi here following the second meeting of the high-level mechanism on culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to China, his first after assuming office in May this year. (ANI)

