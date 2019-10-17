Jaishankar welcomes opening of Jaffna airport, says will bring India, Sri Lanka closer

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday welcomed the opening of the Jaffna International Airport in Sri Lanka and congratulated Air India for inaugural flight to the island nation's northern town, saying it is a "historic moment" which will bring the two countries even closer.

"Bringing #IndiaSriLanka even closer. Welcome the opening of #Jaffna International Airport today. Congratulate @airindiain on Alliance Air's inaugural Chennai-Jaffna flight. A historic moment," tweeted Jaishankar.

The Alliance flight, a subsidiary of Air India, VT-RKM carrying a delegation of 30 members landed at the airport moments after it was declared open, reported Sunday Times.

The former military airport was upgraded with the help the aid from the government of India. The former military airport at Palaly has been upgraded at a cost of Rs. 2.25 billion, out of Rs. 300 million was provided from the Indian government, reported Colombo Page.

The airport was declared open by President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe this morning.

At the Inaugurating ceremony of the airport, Sri Lankan Transport Minister Arjuna Ranatunga said the airport will provide a great opportunity for air travel not only in Sri Lanka but also in the entire Indian region. (ANI)

