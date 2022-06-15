Jaishankar welcomes Spanish FM in India, says 'talks will take our partnership forward'

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares who arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday.

This is the first official visit of the Spanish Foreign Minister to India.

"Glad to welcome FM @jmalbares of Spain in New Delhi. Our discussions today will take our partnership forward," Jaishankar tweeted today.

"Warm welcome to Foreign Minister @jmalbares of Spain on his first official visit to India. The visit will further strengthen our multifaceted partnership," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Wednesday.





A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said that Albares will hold talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

The bilateral ties got a fresh impetus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Spain in 2017.

"Albares's visit will be an opportunity to review the entire gamut of our bilateral relations and further deepen the partnership across various areas including trade, defence, science & technology, innovation, climate, and culture sectors," the statement said further.

Meanwhile, in January this year, Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the signing of an agreement between India and Spain on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters.

According to a press statement from the Cabinet, "the agreement will help in making available, reliable, quick and cost-effective information and intelligence for the prevention and investigation of Customs offences and apprehending of Customs offenders."

The Agreement would provide a legal framework for sharing of information between the Customs authorities of the two countries and help in the proper administering of Customs laws and detection and investigation of Customs offences and the facilitation of legitimate trade.

Customs offence concerning the illegal movement of the following: Arms, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices; Works of art and antiques, which are of significant historical, cultural or archaeological value; Toxic materials and other substances dangerous to the environment and public health; Goods subject to substantial customs duties or taxes; New means and methods employed for committing Customs offences against Customs legislation, the statement added. (ANI)

