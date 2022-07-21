Jaishankar wishes Belgium on National Day, looks forward to bolstering ties

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated the people of Belgium on the country's National Day and noted that India looks forward to bolstering ties between the two nations as both celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Warm National Day greetings to Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib and the Government and people of Belgium. As we celebrate 75 years of our diplomatic ties, look forward to strengthening our close and friendly ties."

Belgium was among the first European countries to establish diplomatic relations with independent India in September 1947. The close bilateral relationship is based on shared commonalities and commitment to the rule of law, federalism and pluralism. Belgium supports India's aspiration for permanent membership in the UNSC.

India and Belgium enjoy excellent bilateral relations.

The bilateral ties were further strengthened by various political interactions including EAM's meeting with his then counterpart Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Belgium Sophie Wilmes, in September 2021 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).



The total bilateral trade in goods between India and Belgium from January to August 2021 totals EUR 7.75 billion. The total bilateral trade in services between India and Belgium is EUR 892 million, during the same period.

Total investment by Belgium in India stood at USD 2.4 billion from April 2000 to June 2021, making it the 20th most important investor in India. The India-Belgium Luxembourg Economic Union Joint Commission (India-BLEU JCM) established in 1997 is the main forum for deliberating on bilateral economic and commercial issues.

The 17th Session of the India - BELU JCM was held on 16 September 2021. COVID cooperation: Belgium provided 9000 vials of Remdesivir to India.

Belgium also facilitated airlifting of critical life support equipment from the Ostende airport by special Indian Air Force planes. Six such flights in May-June 2021 helped airlift 19 cryogenic oxygen containers, 950 plus oxygen cylinders, and 43 oxygen concentrators to India.

India and Belgium also have a Cultural Agreement in place since 1973. India was the partner country for the Europalia-India Cultural Festival held from October 4, 2013, to January 26, 2014, in Belgium.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Belgium on March 30, 2016, just a few days after a deadly terrorist attack in Brussels. Both leaders strongly condemned the attack, pledged to combat terrorism, and reviewed the bilateral partnership. (ANI)

