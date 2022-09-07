Jaishankar wishes Brazil on 200th anniversary of its Independence

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended his wishes to the government and people of Brazil on their historic 200th anniversary of Independence.

The EAM wished his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Franca and hailed the strong bilateral cooperation between India and Brazil.

In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Warm felicitations FM Carlos Franca and the Government and people of Brazil on the historic 200th anniversary of their Independence," and said that the strong bilateral partnership and coordination in G4, UN, G20, IBSA and BRICS will continue to strengthen the strategic partnership between both the nations.

Jaishankar visited Brazil recently as a part of a three-nation visit by the External Affairs Minister from August 22-27. During his visit, in addition to bilateral engagements with his counterparts, the External Affairs Minister called on the top leadership of all three countries.



The minister co-chaired the 8th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting with his Brazilian counterpart, Carlos Franca and had comprehensive discussions concerning trade, investments and other consular domains.

Jaishankar also signed agreements in the fields of broadcasting and taxation with the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Carlos Franca and exchanged views on BRICS, IBSA, UN, G20 and the Ukraine conflict.

The two sides also reaffirmed the urgent need for a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to help combat contemporary challenges to international peace and security during the joint commission meeting, which was held in Brasilia on August 24.

During the talks in Brazil, the two foreign ministers held discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral relations. They reviewed trade and economic relations and expressed satisfaction over the steady increase in bilateral trade, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar also appreciated the Government of Brazil for releasing a commemorative stamp marking the 75th anniversary of Indian independence under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. (ANI)

