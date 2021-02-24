Jaishankar wishes Estonia on its National Day

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended greetings to the Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets and citizens on the occasion of their National Day.

Jaishankar tagged Eva-Maria Liimets, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia in his tweet and wished the people of Estonia on their 103rd Independence Day anniversary.

"Warm wishes to FM Eva-Maria Liimets and the Government and people of Estonia as they celebrate their National Day," tweeted Jaishankar.

He further assured his counterpart of opening the Indian Mission in Estonia



"Opening our resident Embassy will take our ties even further," he added.

The decision to open the Indian Mission in Estonia was taken by the Union Cabinet in 2021 to strengthen ties.

The decision had been awaited since 2013, when Estonia set up its embassy in Delhi, while India has dealt with it through its embassy in neighbouring Finland.

India and Estonia will also serve together in the Security Council next year.

From 1918 to 1920, Estonia was caught in the War of Independence against Soviet Russia and on 24th February 1918 it declared statehood, which is commemorated as its National Day. (ANI)

