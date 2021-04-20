Jaishankar wishes Manmohan Singh fullest recovery from COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh an "early and fullest recovery" from COVID-19.

"Concerned at the news of Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji testing COVID positive. Wishing him early and fullest recovery," Jaishankar tweeted.

Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID19, admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi," said an AIIMS official.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Singh a speedy recovery after the latter admitted to AIIMS Delhi.

"Wishing our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji good health and a speedy recovery," the Prime Minister tweeted.

.The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)