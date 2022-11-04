Jaishankar wishes people of Dominica on their Independence Day

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended greetings to the government and people of Dominica on the occasion of their Independence Day on Thursday.

He extended his wishes to the Foreign Minister of Dominica and the country's government.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "On their Independence Day, extend my best wishes to FM Kenneth Darroux and the Government and people of Dominica."



India and Dominica share warm bilateral ties. Officially known as the Commonwealth of Dominica, the country is an island nation and has been flourishing in the eco-tourism industry.

Separately, the External Affairs Minister also conveyed his warm greetings to the Foreign Minister of Panama, Janaina Mencomo on their National day.

He also extended his wishes to the Government and people of Panama on the occasion and added that the two countries will continue to put efforts to deepen cooperation.

"Convey my warm greetings to FM Janaina Mencomo and the Government and people of Panama on the occasion of their National Day. Will continue efforts to deepen our cooperation. @JanainaGob," Jaishankar tweeted.

India and Panama have been growing in recent times through close interaction in the multilateral fora and share traditionally friendly relations. (ANI)

