Jaishankar wishes people of Kyrgyz Republic on their 31st Independence Day

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended greetings to the government and people of the Kyrgyz Republic on the occasion of their 31st Independence Day on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Greetings to FM Jeenbek Kulubaev and the Government and people of Kyrgyz Republic on the 31st anniversary of their Independence. Confident that our partnership will continue its steady progress."

India and Kyrgyzstan share warm and friendly relations in all spheres.

Recently, in June, Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi visited Kyrgyzstan and held talks with Foreign Minister Kulubaev.

"Took stock of the state and prospects of India- Kyrgyz Republic relations with Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev. We also had a useful exchange of views on topical issues of regional and international importance," Lekhi tweeted.

Lekhi also had fruitful discussions with the Minister of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy Azamat Zhamankulov. "Today's signing of the Cultural Exchange Program for 2022-2026 will further enrich India- Kyrgyz Republic cultural cooperation," she said.



Earlier, this year, India hosted the first India-Central Asia Summit which was attended by five Central Asian countries including Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov, during the virtual event, said, "Over these years, owing to the mutual efforts, our countries have built friendly relations, established strategic partnerships, and developed cooperation in political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres."

Formerly a constituent (union) republic of the U.S.S.R., Kyrgyzstan declared its independence on August 31, 1991.

Since the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic on 31 August 1991, India was among the first to establish diplomatic relations in 1992; the resident Mission of India was set up in 1994.

Kyrgyz Republic supported India in securing full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and also supports India's bid for a permanent seat at UNSC.

Both countries share common concerns on threats of terrorism, extremism, and drug-trafficking.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, the two countries have signed several framework agreements, including on Culture, Trade and Economic Cooperation, Civil Aviation, Investment Promotion and Protection, Avoidance of Double Taxation, and the Consular Convention. (ANI)

