Jaishankar wishes Rwanda on country's Liberation Day, says confident about deepening cooperation

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday congratulated Rwanda on the country's Liberation Day and expressed confidence about boosting ties between the two nations through cooperation in multiple domains.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Congratulate FM Vincent Biruta and the Government and people of Rwanda on their Liberation Day. Confident that our bilateral cooperation will continue to deepen in many domains."

The Eastern African country observes Liberation Day on July 4 every year, marking the day when the Rwandan Patriotic Army, the armed wing of the ruling party Rwandan Patriotic Front, captured power and ended the 1994 Rwanda genocide against the Tutsi ethnic group.

Bilateral relations between India and Rwanda have been cordial and have grown steadily over the years. In 1999, Rwanda officially opened its Mission in New Delhi and appointed its first resident Ambassador in New Delhi in 2001.



Jaishankar, who was on his first visit to Kigali to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), described Rwanda as the most progressive, business-friendly, and socially inclusive society.

Speaking at an event in Kigali, he highlighted the strong ties between the two nations at a community reception. "Rwanda, today is the most progressive, one of the most business-friendly, one of the most socially inclusive societies. When we look at Africa, India counts Rwanda as an important friend," he said.

He further said that India's relationship with Rwanda has grown over the years, and the existence of several developmental projects in the country reflects the profound friendship between the two countries.

Speaking about the Indian diaspora residing in the African nation he not only appreciated their massive contribution to the India-Rwanda relationship but also spoke at length about how they are crucial to keeping the flag of India flying and shaping India's relations with the country.

"Good to interact with the Indian community in Kigali. Spoke to them about progress in India. Appreciated their contribution to the India-Rwanda relationship," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

