Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj Ul Haq calls for fresh elections in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 6 (ANI): Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-Ul-Haq said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) government has totally failed. Slamming the current Pakistan government, he said that during the last 11 months, they did nothing except waive the corruption cases against them, as reported by Pakistan vernacular media outlet, Intekhab Daily.

Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-Ul-Haq said there is nothing left in the country in the name of accountability. The law has become a piece of wax in the hands of the men of power, Intekhab Daily reported.

He said that four drivers were driving the car and all they did was waive corruption charges against themselves.



He said that before the PDM government, PTI was doing the same thing. "Whoever joined the PTI, became clean. If the situation was terrible during the PTI government, it is worse today," he added.

He said that these parties have nothing to offer to the country and only the Jamaat E Islami government can solve the problems of the country.

He said that transparent elections are the only solution to the present problems. It will be better if the establishment does not interfere this time.

Give the people the right to select their representatives without any pressure or interference, Pakistan vernacular media, Intekhab Daily reported. (ANI)

