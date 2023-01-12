Jamaica, Madagascar laud India's interest in Global South, say 'happy to join' Voice of Global South Summit

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Calling India a longstanding part of Global South, High Commissioner of Jamaica, Jason Keats said that India has, over the years championed the interest and concerns of the global south in the international arena, playing a leadership role.

Speaking to ANI, the High Commissioner also applauded India for the assumption of the G20 Presidency and the way in which it began its mandate. He also said that the Voice of Global South Summit has been taking place at a time when the world, particularly the global south is confronted with various challenges such as recovery from the pandemic and food energy crisis.

"On behalf of Govt, let me commend India for the assumption of the G20 presidency & energetic way in which it began its mandate. This consultative and collaborative effort (Summit) comes at a very critical time when the world, particularly the global south is confronted with various challenges such as recovery from the pandemic and an entrenched food energy crisis by the war in Ukraine, to name a few," Jason Keats said.

The High Commissioner further added that India has been a longstanding part of the global south, including Jamaica, and is playing a crucial role in addressing several issues, including building capacity for resilience and promoting food and energy security.

"Jamaica applauds the constructive efforts being undertaken by India in the interest of the global south and looks forward to further engagements during the period of its presidency which we hope will be a most successful and impactful one," Jason Keats told ANI.

Furthermore, the Charge d'Affaires of the embassy of Madagascar, Tahina Rasamoelina also expressed views on the Voice of Global South Summit and said that the country is honoured and happy to join their voice at this Summit.

"It's good news for countries that are not G20 members. We're honoured & happy to join our voice at this Summit," the Charge d'Affaires told ANI.

Madagascar participated in the meeting of ministers of the environment, the official said as environment, climate change, and conservation of biodiversity are among the top priorities for the nation.

India and Madagascar enjoy cordial bilateral relations and it generally supports India's candidature in the multinational fora. (ANI)