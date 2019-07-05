Jamaican PM congratulates Modi on electoral victory

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Jamaican premier Andrew Michael Holness on Thursday made a congratulatory phone call to his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the emphatic victory of BJP-led NDA government in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Thanking Holness for his warm wishes, Modi stressed that India accorded high priority to relations with Jamaica and the entire Caribbean region, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Modi pointed out that India's decision to become an International Development Partner of the CARICOM Development fund earlier this year was guided by its strong desire for deeper economic cooperation with the region,

Holness welcomed India's focus on relations with Jamaica and the Caribbean and reiterated his strong desire to work with PM Modi to further strengthen these ties in all areas of mutual interest, including effectively addressing the challenges posed by climate change. (ANI)