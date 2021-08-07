Japan calls on Myanmar military to restore democracy, release detainees

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], August 7 (ANI): Japan on Friday urged Myanmar's military to free people detained since the Feb 1 coup and restore democracy in the country during a meeting with the foreign ministers of five Southeast Asian countries along the Mekong River attended by Myanmar's military-appointed representative.

"Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi called for a dialogue among all parties concerned and "expressed his strong expectations for a constructive response from Myanmar," reported Kyodo News citing the Japanese Foreign Ministry statement.

Motegi reiterated Japan's support for ASEAN's initiative to implement a five-point consensus on how to deal with the crisis including an immediate end to violence, the statement said.

The Japan-Mekong meeting involves Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, reported Kyodo News.



Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also called upon ASEAN members to quickly hold the military regime in Myanmar accountable to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) five-point consensus.

On Wednesday, the ASEAN foreign ministers appointed Brunei's Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof as a special envoy to Myanmar to help resolve the political crisis in the country, though it is yet to be decided when he will make his trip.

Meanwhile, Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing declared himself prime minister of the country earlier this week and said that he plans to be in charge for two years during an extended state of emergency before holding an election in 2023.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests, which were quashed with deadly violence in the country.

Meanwhile, over 945 people have been confirmed to be killed since the military takeover on February 1, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). (ANI)

