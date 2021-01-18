Japan culled record 5.8 million chickens since November 2020

Tokyo [Japan], January 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan has culled record 5.8 million chickens since November due to bird flu, the NHK broadcaster reported Sunday.



According to the news outlet, a highly pathogenic variant of bird flu has been detected at 36 poultry farms in 15 prefectures across the country since November.

The previous record dates back to the 2005-2006 season when 5.7 million chickens were culled because of the disease.

The total number of exterminated birds is expected to reach six million once the culling is over. (ANI/Sputnik)

