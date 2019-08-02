South Korea and Japan flags
South Korea and Japan flags

Japan drops South Korea from 'white list' trusted trading partners

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:39 IST

Tokyo [Japan], August 02 (ANI): Japan on Friday dropped South Korea as its preferred trading partner amid escalating trade tensions between the two neighbouring countries.
The decision to remove South Korea from its "white list" of trusted trading partners would mean that Japanese exports to South Korea now require additional screening to make sure they are not used for making weapons and military applications, reported CNN. The new restriction will go into effect from August 28.
Meanwhile, South Korea has also indicated that it will also remove Japan from its "white list", Seoul-state media reported. South Korea is Japan's largest trading partner. It buys USD 54 million of Japanese good every year.
Tensions were simmering under the surface between two nations from months. It came on the surface only recently after Tokyo placed control on the export of three chemical materials to South Korea.
The materials -- fluorinated polyamides, photoresists and hydrogen fluoride -- are used to make computer chips, among other things.
Tokyo's action comes after Seoul top court ruled that its citizens can sue Japanese companies for using forced Korean labour during World War II. However, Japan has denied that the two issues are linked. (ANI)

