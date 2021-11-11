Japan evacuates over 50 people from Afghanistan

Tokyo [Japan], November 11 (ANI): A total of 51 people, who worked for Japanese organizations from Afghanistan, have been evacuated by Japan, local media reported on Thursday.

The evacuees include Afghan employees of the Japan International Cooperation Agency and one other Japanese national, the Kyodo news agency citing the Japanese foreign ministry.

The group was reportedly taken on a private plane to Qatar, where all evacuees received visas and airline tickets. Their plane arrives in Japan on Thursday, the news agency said.



Tokyo plans to evacuate 500 employees of Japanese organizations. However, it has only managed to evacuate about 100 people who have arrived in Japan, excluding those who will arrive on Thursday.

The Taliban took over Kabul in mid-August after the collapse of the US-backed Afghan government.

Later in September, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government. (ANI)

