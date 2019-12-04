Japan: General Bipin Rawat interacts with General Goro Yuasa

Tokyo [Japan], Dec 4 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat interacted with General Goro Yuasa, Chief of Staff of Japan Ground Self Defence Force here on Wednesday.

General Rawat, who is on a three-day official visit to Japan was also accorded a ceremonial welcome and presented with a Guard of Honour on arrival at Ministry of Defence, Japan.

Rawat's visit to Japan aims to give impetus to the defence ties and outlines the growing importance of India-Japan relationship.

General Bipin Rawat will also visit niche field formations and interact with troops of Japan Ground Self Defence Force who had recently participated in the bilateral Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' at Vairengte, Mizoram.

Rawat visit comes soon after India and Japan concluded 2+2 ministerial meeting. Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono came here to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishnakar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

The Army Chief's visit also holds significance as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to visit India later this month. (ANI)

