Representative image
Representative image

Japan minister suggests dumping radioactive water in Pacific Ocean

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 06:09 IST

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 11 (ANI): Eight years after the nuclear disaster, Japan's Environment Minister Yoshiaki Harada suggested dumping the radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean.
"The only option will be to drain it into the sea and dilute it. The whole of the government will discuss this, but I would like to offer my simple opinion," CNN quoted Japan's environment minister Yoshiaki Harada on Tuesday, as saying.
In 2011, a major earthquake of magnitude 9.0 jolted Japan. A 15-metre tsunami following the quake disabled the power supply and cooling of three reactors causing the meltdown of the reactors.
However, in a separate meeting, Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga clarified that the government had not settled on a course of action.
"There is no fact that the method of disposal of contaminated water has been decided. The government would like to make a decision after making thorough discussion," he said.
Last year, Japan reported the first death associated with radiation exposure during cleanup work at Fukushima.
South Korea has expressed concern that Tokyo might dump the radioactive water into the sea.
"The South Korean government is well aware of the impact of the treatment of the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant on the health and safety of the people of both countries, and to the entire nation," said a South Korean environment ministry. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 04:35 IST

North Korea says it tested super-large multiple rocket launcher

Pyongyang [North Korea], Sept 11 (ANI): North Korea on Wednesday said that it has tested a "super-large multiple rocket launcher" under the guidance of its leader Kim Jong-un.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 04:32 IST

Pak approaches international community over Kashmir but...

London [UK], Sept 11 (ANI): As Pakistan continues to cry foul over Kashmir, Baloch leader Mehran Marri has exposed its hypocritical nature, saying Islamabad is committing "genocide and human rights violation" in Balochistan and yet they go to the International community with a "facade of carrying abou

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 03:09 IST

Explosion occurs in Kabul near US embassy

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 11 (ANI): A powerful explosion occurred near the US Embassy in Kabul on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 02:57 IST

US designates leader of Pak-based terror group as terrorist

Washington [US], Sept 11 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday (local time) designated the leader of Pakistan-based terror organisation, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), as a terrorist.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 02:15 IST

Amid rocket fires sirens warning, Israel PM evacuated from stage...

Ashodad [Israel], Sept 11 (ANI): Amid sirens warning of rocket fire, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was evacuated from the stage during an election rally in Ashdod on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 00:54 IST

Players opting out 'purely based' on 2009 incident: Sri Lanka...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 11 (ANI): Sri Lanka on Tuesday rejected Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain's claims that India had influenced its players in opting out of the upcoming Pak tour and said that the cricketers' decision was "purely based" on the 2009 incident.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:56 IST

India rejects Pakistan's false narrative on J-K, says terrorism...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): India on Tuesday firmly rejected Pakistan's allegations at the UN Human Rights Council and hit back saying a "fabricated narrative" on Jammu and Kashmir has come from "the epicentre of global terrorism" and from a nation, which conducts cross-border terrorism as

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:37 IST

NRC a statutory, transparent process monitored by Supreme Court:...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): India on Tuesday asserted that the National Register of Citizens in Assam is a "statutory, transparent and non-discriminatory legal process" monitored by its Supreme court and that its implementation would comply with Indian laws and is consistent with its democrat

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:32 IST

OIC has no locus standi to comment on our internal affairs:...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): India said on Tuesday that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has no locus standi to comment on the 'internal affairs' of New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:46 IST

Terrorism worst form of human rights abuse, Pakistan's remarks...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): India said on Tuesday that its legislative decisions on Jammu and Kashmir cut the ground from under Pakistan's feet by creating obstacles in its continuing sponsorship of cross-border terrorism and its gory human rights record speaks for itself.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:04 IST

US: Trump fires National Security Advisor John Bolton

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has fired National Security Advisor John Bolton stating that he "disagreed strongly" with many of Bolton's suggestions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:38 IST

India calls Pakistan epicentre of terrorism, rejects its false...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): India on Tuesday rejected Pakistan's allegations at the UN Human Rights Council and hit back saying a "fabricated narrative" on Jammu and Kashmir has come from "the epicentre of global terrorism" and from a nation, which conducts cross-border terrorism as a form of

Read More
iocl