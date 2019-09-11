Japan minister suggests dumping radioactive water in Pacific Ocean

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 11 (ANI): Eight years after the nuclear disaster, Japan's Environment Minister Yoshiaki Harada suggested dumping the radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean.

"The only option will be to drain it into the sea and dilute it. The whole of the government will discuss this, but I would like to offer my simple opinion," CNN quoted Japan's environment minister Yoshiaki Harada on Tuesday, as saying.

In 2011, a major earthquake of magnitude 9.0 jolted Japan. A 15-metre tsunami following the quake disabled the power supply and cooling of three reactors causing the meltdown of the reactors.

However, in a separate meeting, Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga clarified that the government had not settled on a course of action.

"There is no fact that the method of disposal of contaminated water has been decided. The government would like to make a decision after making thorough discussion," he said.

Last year, Japan reported the first death associated with radiation exposure during cleanup work at Fukushima.

South Korea has expressed concern that Tokyo might dump the radioactive water into the sea.

"The South Korean government is well aware of the impact of the treatment of the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant on the health and safety of the people of both countries, and to the entire nation," said a South Korean environment ministry. (ANI)

