Japan offers assistance to Pak for preserving Buddhist sites

Taxila [Pakistan], Jan 27 (ANI): Japan has offered technical assistance for the preservation, restoration and protection of ancient Buddhist sites in Pakistan.

The offer was made during a visit by Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Kanasugi Kenji to Taxila Museum and ancient Buddhist sites in the city on Saturday, as per a report by Dawn.

Speaking on the occasion, Kenji said that Japan recognises the importance of cultural heritage and attaches great value to its preservation.

The minister noted that the government of Japan has provided equipment worth millions of rupees for archaeological research, maintaining and upgrading the facilities needed to preserve the cultural heritage in Pakistan, and would continue supporting the country in this regard. (ANI)

