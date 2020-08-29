Japan PM Shinzo Abe intends to step down amid health issues

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 28 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to step down, the NHK World reported on Thursday.

Quoting sources close to the Abe, whose term is due to end in September 2021, the NHK World said the Prime Minister is resigning because of health reasons.

Abe is set to hold a news conference later today. He had visited the hospital twice in the last two weeks creating speculation that his health is deteriorating.

It further reported that this is the second time when Abe, who turns 66 next month, will leave his Prime Ministerial post. He had previously stepped down in 2007 due to inflammatory bowel disease.

He then returned to the post in 2012 after a win in the Lower house. (ANI)

