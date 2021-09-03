Japan preserves its legacy of traditional rice farming for last 2000 years

Chiba [Japan] September 3 (ANI): Rice remains a staple food in Japan for over 2,000 years with the country producing nearly 8 million tons of rice every year.

Per capita consumption of rice in the country is nearly 55 kg.

Japan also possess beautiful rice field terraces called "Tanada" in several locations in the country.

Oyama Senmaida in Chiba Prefecture is one of the spectacular rice field terraces that could be easily accessed from Tokyo.

Oyama Senmaida was recognised as a 'cultural landscape' in 2002 created mutually by people and nature.

We make this rice fields terrace on the mountain and we call it 'Senmaida' or 'Tanada', a farmer said.

And usually, farmers use river or lake water to irrigate the rice, but our terrace is special because we depend only on rain to grow our rice, so we collect the rainwater and use it, he added.



The cultivation on the hillside of the mountainous regions was a common sight throughout the Japanese country until the late 1970s.

However, due to the increase in the use of machinery and an ageing population of farmers, these beautiful landscapes have disappeared.

But, in Kamogawa City, the terraced rice paddy of Oyama Senmaida continues to be carefully maintained and cultivated. It has also become a famous tourist attraction.

We brought about 30 visitors, and we came here because it is a famous tourist spot in Chiba prefecture, said a tourist company staff.

It is a great place for outdoor visits, also in this season we can see the newly planted rice, he added.

Currently, Oyama Senmaida field is maintained by the 'owner system' which works to contribute toward local revitalization by helping to preserve beautiful landscapes and provide a place for urban residents to try farming.

"Owner System" is a land adopting system so anyone can adopt a small plot of land and experience rice planting. This program is designed for anyone, such as metropolitan area resident, who is looking for a break from the busy life in big cities.

The local farmer provides constant supervision about rice harvest. At the end of the season, 40 kilograms of rice is given to the field's owner.

The rice field terrace of the Oyama Senmaida is a great example of the beautiful image of the Japanese farming village. (ANI)

