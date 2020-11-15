Japan reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases

Tokyo [Japan], November 15 (ANI): Japan has reported 1,434 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday.



Citing Health Minister officials, NHK World News reported, 243 people with severe symptoms were being treated with respirators and intensive care.

NHK also reported, citing the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, that there are confirmed 255 new COVID-19 cases in the capital on Sunday. The number topped 200 for the sixth consecutive day.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Japan has reached 117,799, Johns Hopkins University, and Medicine reported. (ANI)

