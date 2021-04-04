Japan reports 2,471 new COVID-19 cases, 485,775 in total

Tokyo [Japan], April 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan increased by 2,471 to reach 485,775 as of Sunday evening, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at 9,249, with 12 new fatalities announced Sunday.

The health ministry also said there are 431 patients considered severely ill with ventilators or in intensive care units.



In Osaka, Miyagi and Hyogo prefectures where stricter anti-virus measures will be implemented from Monday for one month to tackle a resurgence of COVID-19 infections under a revised law, new infections increased by 593, 80 and 211 cases respectively.

The stronger measures that can be taken by the three prefectures include imposing fines on bars and restaurants that ignore orders to shorten their operating hours.

Businesses will also be urged to promote remote working for their employees, and large spectator events will also have the numbers of attendees capped at 5,000.

As for the capital of Tokyo, 355 new cases were reported on Sunday, with the cumulative total reaching 122,702, the highest among the country's 47 prefectures.

On Sunday, the National Governors' Association held an online meeting, urging the central government to take stronger measures to tackle the nationwide spread of the virus variants as well as a spate of cluster infections recently. (ANI/Xinhua)

