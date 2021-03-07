Japan reports first anaphylactic reaction from coronavirus vaccine

Tokyo [Japan], March 7 (ANI): The first case of anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction, from a coronavirus vaccination has been reported in Japan, reported Japan Times citing the health ministry as saying.

According to the ministry, a medical worker in her 30s had an anaphylactic reaction after receiving Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine on Friday (local time).



A doctor who reported the case said that the anaphylactic reaction was associated with the vaccination, while referring to the possibility that her asthma may have caused the reaction, according to the ministry.

On February 17, Japan started vaccinations, beginning with medical workers. As of Friday afternoon (local time), some 46,500 medical workers have been vaccinated.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Japan is 437,634, while the death toll stands at 8,196, according to the Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

