Japan: Ropeway in Yokohama city attracts visitors

Yokohama [Japan], July 23 (ANI): Yokohama, a Japanese city south of Tokyo, is a beautiful city that attracts visitors from around the world.

Located at a 30-minute distance from Tokyo station, it can also be reached by train from Haneda airport.

Tourists enjoy various events and exciting recreational facilities in Yokohama throughout the year.



Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the city has developed another major attraction. From April, Yokohama city started the operation of the Yokohama Air Cabin. This is the 1st ropeway setting in the city area.

"Our air cabin is rare in the world as it operates using a lithium-ion battery. It is also equipped with air-conditioning, LED light during the night and other safety features," said Shogo Takashima, Senyo Kogyo Co. Ltd.

"Yokohama air cabin carries passengers from landside Sakuragi station to the harbour area back and forth. Passengers enjoy the beautiful scenery from air cabin in their 5-minute ride which is functional from 10 am to 10 pm," Takashima stated.

"The rope covers a distance of 630 meters one way on a height of 40 meters. It is constructed as barrier-free. Along with a barrier-free construction, the cabin has a technology that protects from bacteria and viruses. The battery is charged in short waiting terms. Lighting decoration also pleases the eyes," Takashima added.

"I could see the whole city clearly and the port. It was a great view. And in the night the big wheel is shining with beautiful lights, so I look forward to the night ride. Every passenger is satisfied overlooking Minato Mirai district which has famous places as Cosmo Clock and Land Mark Tower with floating feeling like a bird. Passengers can enjoy it in the daytime and night time. Yokohama city never stops to stir up visitor's excitement," said a visitor. (ANI)

