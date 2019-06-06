Representative Image
Representative Image

Japan says high heels for women at work 'occupationally necessary'

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 16:40 IST

Tokyo [Japan], Jun 6 (ANI): A Japanese minister on Wednesday sparked controversy with his statement that it is "socially accepted" to force women to wear high heels at workplaces. For many years now Japanese offices required women to wear high heels.
The remark came when Takumi Nemoto, the Health, Labor and Welfare Minister of Japan, was asked to comment on a #KuToo petition filed by a group of women who urged the government to ban workplaces from requiring female job seekers and employees to wear high heels, CNN reported.
"It is socially accepted as something that falls within the realm of being occupationally necessary and appropriate," the Japanese health minister added.
"Whether the employers' requirement to wear high heels is an abuse of power or not depends on whether the requirement goes beyond the social understanding of what is necessary and appropriate," he was quoted as saying.
Till June 4, more than 19,000 people in Japan had signed a petition, submitted to the Labour Ministry on Tuesday, banning office dress codes that forced women to wear high heels to work.
The petition was started by Tokyo actress, writer, and feminist Yumi Ishikawa after her tweets about being forced to wear heels at work gained over 67,000 likes and almost 30,000 retweets.
"I'm hoping to get rid of the custom that someday women have to wear heels and pumps at work. When I was a specialist I stayed at a hotel for a month and I was a part-time job, but my feet were already useless with pumps, and I stopped specialising. Why do I have to work with my leg hurt, even though the man is slammed," Ishikawa tweeted in January.
Ishikawa coined the hashtag #KuToo in her tweets, which is a play on two Japanese words -- "kutsu," meaning shoes, and "kutsuu," meaning pain, and a reference to the global #MeToo movement against sexual abuse.
The word also has a reference to the global #MeToo movement which has seen women push back against sexual assault and harassment.
Campaigners say wearing high heels are seen as near-obligatory when job hunting or working at many Japanese companies.
Some even describe high heels as akin to modern foot-binding while others have urged a broader loosening of dress codes in the Japanese workplace, where business suits for men are ubiquitous.
An official at the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare's equal employment opportunity division had earlier said that it had no plans to change the laws around whether employers could require staff to wear certain clothes or shoes. There are currently no laws that restrict companies from regulating employees' work wear, the official added. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 17:47 IST

Sri Lanka: Suspended Police chief blames Sirisena for not...

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on Thursday briefed on important defence acquisition cases and procurement procedures.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 17:03 IST

External Affairs Minister to embark on first bilateral visit to...

New Delhi [India], Jun 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Bhutan from Friday, his first bilateral trip after assuming charge of the ministry.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 14:34 IST

Houthis take control over 20 military positions inside Saudi

Sanaa [Yemen], June 06 (ANI): Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed that their forces have seized more than 20 military positions inside Saudi Arabia's territory.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 14:19 IST

Sudanese protestors 'totally' reject military demand to resume talks

Khartoum [Sudan], June 06 (ANI): Sudanese protestors on Thursday "totally" rejected the military offer to resume talks after more than 100 demonstrators were killed in the raids.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 13:26 IST

US Middle East Plan 'betrayal of Islamic world': Iran supreme leader

Tehran [Iran], June 06 (ANI): Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has attacked the United States, saying its Middle East Plan is a "betrayal of the Islamic world".

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 13:25 IST

China emerges victorious at Shangri-La dialogue

Hong Kong, June 06 [ANI]: The Shangri-La Dialogue, held annually in Singapore, brings together defense ministers, military leaders, academia, media, and others to discuss pressing issues in the Asian region. North Korea typically features, and this year a special session was dedicated to the South Pa

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 09:43 IST

Afghanistan: 83 civilians rescued from Taliban prison

Faryab Province [Afghanistan], Jun 6 [ANI]: At least 83 people were freed from a Taliban prison in Qaisar district in Faryab province on Wednesday night, said the Afghan force.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 08:58 IST

Nepal: Pashupatinath temple owns over 9kg gold, 1.3 billion rupees cash

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 6 [ANI]: The Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu owns 9.276 kg of gold and 1.3 billion rupees in cash, a report has revealed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 07:16 IST

'Not nearly enough' progress made in immigration talks with...

Washington DC [USA], Jun 6 (ANI): Representatives of the United States and Mexico on Wednesday failed to reach an agreement on the immigration issue during high-stakes negotiations held at the White House, days before Washington would start imposing five per cent tariffs on all goods coming in from

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 06:15 IST

Iraq: 6 IS militants killed in airstrike

Anbar [Iraq], Jun 6 (ANI): Six Islamic State (IS) militants were killed in an airstrike carried out by the US-led coalition in Western Iraq's Anbar province on Wednesday, the country's military said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 05:53 IST

Trump hopeful of deal with N Korea, hints at third summit with Kim

Dublin [Ireland], Jun 6 (ANI): Downplaying North Korea's warning that the United States must change the course of its negotiations before its patience runs out, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday was of the view that Pyongyang desires to make a deal with Washington.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 05:11 IST

Libya: 125 Europe-bound migrants rescued off western coast

Tripoli [Libya], Jun 6 (ANI): At least 125 Europe-bound migrants were rescued in two separate sea operations conducted in Mediterranean waters by the Libyan coast guard on Wednesday off the country's western coast.

Read More
iocl