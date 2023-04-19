Japan: Suspect Ryuji Kimura who attacked PM Kishida sued state over electoral eligibility

Tokyo [Japan], April 19 (ANI): Ryuji Kimura, 24, who was detained on suspicion of hurling an explosive device at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, has previously sued the government over election eligibility, NHK World reported on Wednesday.

The attack took place on Saturday at a fishing port in the western city of Wakayama, as the prime minister prepared to speak in favour of a by-election candidate.

Police are, however, looking into whether the problem is connected to the suspect's motivation. Ryuji Kimura, 24, was arrested on the spot.

The suspect alleged that the government prohibited him from running for an Upper House seat in a damages lawsuit that was submitted to the Kobe District Court last year. He made the decision to represent himself in court without consulting an attorney, according to NHK World.

According to NHK, the court records showed the election law violates the Constitution, and he specifically challenged the age restriction and the requirement to supply a deposit.

He asked the government for compensation in the amount of 100,000 yen, or more than 700 dollars, for the psychological damage he claimed to have experienced as a result of being declared ineligible to run in the election in July, NHK World reported, citing the police authorities.

The Kishida Cabinet's decision to hold a state funeral for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, according to the police, caused Kimura further angst.



According to Police, the objects used in the Saturday attack on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida could be homemade pipe bombs, investigators said Sunday, Japan Times reported. The revelation came as police raided the home of Ryuji Kimura, the 24-year-old suspect, in Kawanishi, Hyogo Prefecture, in the early hours of Sunday.

Conducting wires found on both ends of one of the cylinders, which resembled a steel pipe, led investigators to believe that the objects may be pipe bombs, as such devices have gunpowder sealed inside a cylinder which is detonated by igniting a fuse, Japan Times wrote quoting NHK.

Police are still investigating whether the devices were designed to be lethal.

The suspect, Kimura was also carrying a knife in his backpack at the scene, investigative sources said.

Kishida spoke to reporters on Sunday commenting on the incident, calling violent attacks during elections "unforgivable."

He added that details on security will be verified as the investigation moves forward and that the nation must ensure safety during the upcoming Group of Seven summit and other events that bring together dignitaries from around the world.

"Together with the people of Japan, we will do our utmost to ensure safety during the diplomatic schedule," Kishida said.

Kishida was unharmed in the attack, with his security detail taking him to safety shortly before the sound of an explosion rang out and Kimura was subdued. One police officer suffered minor injuries on his left arm, Japan Times reported. (ANI)

