Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters)

Japan to ask companies not to agree to pay for Russian LNG in Rubles: Hirokazu Matsuno

ANI | Updated: Mar 29, 2022 08:25 IST


Tokyo [Japan], March 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese government is asking companies not to agree to pay for Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in rubles if they receive relevant demands, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

"To date, there are no notifications that existing contracts with Japanese companies for the supply of LNG from Russia will fall under the requirement to convert into rubles. However, if such demands are received, the Japanese government would like to ask companies not to agree to such conditions," he said . (ANI/Sputnik)

