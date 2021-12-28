Japan to consider fast-track COVID-19 booster campaign: PM Kishida

Tokyo [Japan], December 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan will consider accelerating the COVID-19 vaccine booster campaign for all its citizens so that they can feel safe, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.

Japan has already started giving third shots to health care workers and elderly people.



"Besides 31 million health care workers and elderly people, we'd like to consider bringing (the schedule for third shots) forward as much as possible," Kishida told Kyodo News in an interview.

Kishida noted that he is striving to make anti-virus measures in the country "fully operational" for everyone. There was no surge in Omicron cases in the country, but the government remains on alert providing new measures to hinder the spread of coronavirus, including free PCR and antigen tests and closing borders for foreigners.

During the last 24 hours, Japan detected 163 new COVID-19 cases and the 7-day average number was 228 a day. The total number of reported coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic is 1,732,007 with 18,387 people dead (1%) while 1,711,430 people recovered from the infection. (ANI/Sputnik)

