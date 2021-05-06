Japan to establish no-fly zone over Olympic venues during Tokyo Summer Games

Tokyo [Japan], May 6 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese government will set up a no-fly zone over Olympic venues from July 21 to September 5 as part of anti-terrorism measures during the summer games in Tokyo, the transport ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the no-fly zone will be set up two hours before the start of the competition or ceremony and lifted an hour after. The zone will cover about a 3-kilometer (1.8 miles) radius from venues during competitions and extended to a 46-kilometer radius from the National Stadium during ceremonies.

Similar measures will also be applied to the Olympic events, such as marathons, held outside of Tokyo. However, departing or arriving flights at the Tokyo International Airport will not be affected.



Earlier this month, Japanese media reported that starting July 13, ships will be advised to avoid six areas in the Tokyo Port close to coastal territories where the athletes' village, the beach volleyball competition site, and other Olympics facilities are located. According to the Japan Coast Guard, such safety measures are aimed at preventing terrorist attacks during the games.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The games are to take place this summer, from July 23 until August 8.

Because of COVID-19, the Japanese government has decided to hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without foreign spectators. According to the organizers of the games, all Olympic and Paralympic participants will be required to pass two COVID-19 tests before departure to Japan and undergo daily testing for the first three days after arrival. (ANI/Sputnik)

