Japan to extend USD 100 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Tokyo [Japan], March 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan will extend USD 100 million in humanitarian aid to help Ukrainians in their motherland and neighbouring countries, the government said on Friday.

Apart from Ukraine, the package will target Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia, and Romania.

"The Government of Japan decided to extend 100 million US dollars in emergency humanitarian assistance to assist the people of Ukraine who are facing hardship in Ukraine and neighbouring countries," the government said in a statement.



The funding will cover such sectors as shelter, healthcare, child protection, and food, it read.

The assistance will be distributed through such organizations as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, International Committee of the Red Cross, United Nations Children's Fund, United Nations World Food Programme, International Organization for Migration, and United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, as well as several Japanese NGOs, the government said.

Russia began a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, over 2 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian operation. (ANI/Sputnik)

