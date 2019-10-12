Japan: Typhoon Hagibis makes landfall on Izu Peninsula; 2 dead

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 12 (ANI): Typhoon Hagibis made landfall on the Izu Peninsula on Saturday evening, bringing heavy downpours and winds that have claimed the lives of two persons and injured at least 70 others.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that the typhoon made landfall just before 7 pm (local time). The agency has issued warnings of severe rainfalls in Ibaraki, Tochigi, Fukushima, Miyagi, and Niigata prefectures, reported Xinhua news agency.

All flights to and from Tokyo and nearby airports have been cancelled until Sunday morning. In addition, all bullet trains between Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka have been cancelled, as are most non-high-speed trains, reported CNN.

As many as 936,113 people have been evacuated from eight prefectures across the country, Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA) said.

Meanwhile, private Indian company Skymet Weather Services on Saturday tweeted a satellite image of the Typhoon Hagibis, showing the sheer size of the century's strongest Typhoon yet.







Maximum winds of up to 195 kilometres per hour -- equivalent to a category 3 Atlantic hurricane -- have been registered.

Earlier in the day, Japan was also rattled by an earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre registered at a depth of 80 kilometres in the Chiba-ken region. (ANI)