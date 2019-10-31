Japan: UNESCO's World Heritage site fire dies down after destroying the main structure

Okinawa [Japan], Oct 31 (ANI): A fire that broke out at the UNESCO's World Heritage site, Shuri Castle on Thursday morning, died down after destroying its main structures and damaging more than 4000 square meters of the site.

The blaze started 11 hours ago at the castle and was extinguished using 30 fire engines sent by the Naha City department, NHK World reported.

The local fire department reported that a fire-fighter was hospitalised due to dehydration.

Police said that the fire has burned down seven-buildings on the castle ground, including the main hall.

The castle, built about 500 years ago by the Ryukyu Dynasty, was designated Japan's national treasure in 1933.

The main hall of the castle was last restored in 1992 along with the adjoining buildings. (ANI)

