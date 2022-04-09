Japan: Yaskawa electric company introduces latest industrial robot technology

Tokyo, Japan (ANI): Japan's Yaskawa Company has developed an Industrial robot with artificial intelligence which determines the colour and shape of the objects and transports them to their correct position.

Yaskawa company is evolving in various fields, including the automobile industry and parts manufacturing, according to the needs of the era.

"In the current manufacturing industry, due to the influence of the Corona Pandemic, "contact" has become difficult. Also, the shortage of labour is the subject. Professionals with advanced skills are ageing, and their skills cannot be transferred to the next generation. We want to make progress in its automation. We need a multi-product manufacturing solution rather than simple mass production," said Yoshimitsu Sonohara, a Yaskawa Electric Official.

Yaskawa is promoting the solution concept "i3 (i-cube) Mechatronics" to realize a new industrial automation revolution.

i3 mean "integrated, intelligent, innovative".



At the industrial robot expo held in Tokyo this March, a demonstration introducing Yaskawa's latest technology attracted attention.

In the demonstration, robots with different roles work properly. Each robot has artificial intelligence and works independently. The instructor robot gives efficient instructions to each robot about a work situation.

The robots also communicate with each other to work autonomously and more efficiently.

"The next robot does not co-exist with people, but works independently, and enhances its judgment and workability by utilizing the accumulated data. We believe that the concept of "i3 (i-cube) Mechatronics" will be applied to manufacturing around the world," Yoshimitsu Sonohara, another Yaskawa Electric official said.

Yaskawa Electric's technology has the mission to support the global manufacturing industry continuously. (ANI)

