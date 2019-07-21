Chubu Centrair International Airport in Japan
Chubu Centrair International Airport in Japan

Japanese Airport finds new way to make pre-flight time fun for passengers

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:15 IST

Nagoya [Japan], July 21 (ANI): Going down a long moving sidewalk inside Japan's Chubu Centrair International Airport, visitors can see an adjoining building with a huge picture of an aeroplane. Inside the building, there is a unique theme park called Flight of Dreams, which displays a huge Boeing 787 aeroplane.
Aside from the aeroplane on display, visitors can enjoy experimental attractions that feature the latest digital technology. One of these attractions is a projection mapping show that uses the 787 aeroplane as a display surface.
When looking from the fourth-floor viewing area, the boundaries between the walls and the floor of the building disappear, such that the visitors become immersed in the art world and feel as if they are flying, as with the aeroplane.
"The aeroplane is very inorganic, but it felt like it was alive, and I felt as if I was staying in space," said a visitor.
"The flowers were reflected on the surface of the aeroplane and they appeared very beautiful," another visitor said.
In addition to this, the process of making Being 787 is displayed using graphic design technology. About 35 per cent of the parts of 787 is manufactured in central Japan and are then transported to the United States' final assembly plant.
"The facility features the first Boeing 787's display. In addition, we have digital content for people to learn about aviation, so we want kids and all people to experience it and enjoy it," said Yuuki Hasegawa, an official at the Airport.
"Many foreign travellers are attracted to the 'Flight of Dreams' as it is a unique tourist attraction," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:27 IST

Pak hires lobbyists Holland & Knight to advance its interests in US

Washington DC [USA], July 21 (ANI): Pakistan Embassy in Washington has hired the services of top lobbying firm Holland & Knight to help advance the country's interests in the United States.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 12:16 IST

Looking forward to working with Indian govt for better ties:...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Sun Weidong, the newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to India, has arrived here and said he looks forward to working with the Narendra Modi-led government to give further boost to bilateral relations between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 11:39 IST

Pakistan: 3 killed in suicide blast at hospital

Dera Ismail Khan [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): At least three people were killed and eight others sustained injuries in a suicide blast at a public hospital in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 11:34 IST

Imran Khan's community address in DC likely to see only PTI supporters

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's community address at a stadium in downtown Washington DC would likely be attended largely by the supporters of his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sources reckon, in consideration of the bitter enmity between rival political

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 09:15 IST

US planning to launch new surveillance for 'free passage' of...

Washington DC [USA], July 21 (ANI): The United States is planning to launch a new surveillance and intelligence initiative with its allies to preserve the "free and open passage" for ships in the Straits of Hormuz and in the Persian Gulf, in the wake of the recent seizure of British vessel in the regi

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 08:00 IST

Pakistan turning blind eye to human rights abuses in Xinjiang

Washington DC [USA], July 21 (ANI): While the United Nations has said that at least one million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in China, experts believe that neighbouring Pakistan has turned a blind eye to the human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 06:59 IST

Harsh punishment for WC loss: Twitterati troll Imran Khan for...

Washington [US], July 21 (ANI): While entire Pakistan is celebrating the maiden visit of Imran Khan to the United States, it seems Trump administration cares a little. Reportedly, no US official on Saturday came to receive the Pakistan prime minister at the airport.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 05:55 IST

Various ministers to resign if Boris becomes PM: UK Justice Minister

London [UK], July 21 (ANI): The United Kingdom Justice Minister David Gauke on Saturday confirmed that various ministers in Theresa May's cabinet will resign if prime minister candidate Boris Johnson becomes the leader of the Conservative Party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 04:46 IST

Twitter suspends accounts of Iran's news outlets

Tehran [Iran], July 21 (ANI): A day after Iran seized a British flagged tanker, Twitter on Saturday reportedly blocked the Farsi-language accounts of three Iranian official and semi-official news agencies.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 04:09 IST

Iran sees seized tankers as 'tit for tat situation': UK

London [UK], July 21 (ANI): The United Kingdom on Saturday said that Iran considers the seizing of British tankers in the Strait of the Hormuz as "tit-for-tat situation" after the detention of Iranian tanker Grace 1 in Gilbrator.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 03:52 IST

Amid escalating tensions, British Airways suspends flight to Cairo

London [UK], July 21 (ANI): Amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region, British Airways on Saturday suspends flights to Cairo for seven days "as a precaution to allow for further assessment".

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 02:11 IST

Imran Khan along with army chief, ISI DG reaches US

Washington [US], July 21 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday arrived in Washington for his three-day visit to meet President Donald Trump.

Read More
iocl