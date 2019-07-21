Japanese Airport finds new way to make pre-flight time fun for passengers

Nagoya [Japan], July 21 (ANI): Going down a long moving sidewalk inside Japan's Chubu Centrair International Airport, visitors can see an adjoining building with a huge picture of an aeroplane. Inside the building, there is a unique theme park called Flight of Dreams, which displays a huge Boeing 787 aeroplane.

Aside from the aeroplane on display, visitors can enjoy experimental attractions that feature the latest digital technology. One of these attractions is a projection mapping show that uses the 787 aeroplane as a display surface.

When looking from the fourth-floor viewing area, the boundaries between the walls and the floor of the building disappear, such that the visitors become immersed in the art world and feel as if they are flying, as with the aeroplane.

"The aeroplane is very inorganic, but it felt like it was alive, and I felt as if I was staying in space," said a visitor.

"The flowers were reflected on the surface of the aeroplane and they appeared very beautiful," another visitor said.

In addition to this, the process of making Being 787 is displayed using graphic design technology. About 35 per cent of the parts of 787 is manufactured in central Japan and are then transported to the United States' final assembly plant.

"The facility features the first Boeing 787's display. In addition, we have digital content for people to learn about aviation, so we want kids and all people to experience it and enjoy it," said Yuuki Hasegawa, an official at the Airport.

"Many foreign travellers are attracted to the 'Flight of Dreams' as it is a unique tourist attraction," he added. (ANI)

