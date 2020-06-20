Japanese Defence Ministry detects unknown submarine in country's contiguous zone

Tokyo [Japan], June 20 (Sputnik/ANI): The Japanese Defence Ministry said on Saturday that it detected an unknown submarine in the area of the Amami Islands in the country's contiguous zone.

"In the evening of June 18, the Maritime Self-Defence Force detected a submarine northeast of the Amami Islands in the contiguous zone. After that, on Saturday morning, the same submarine was detected to the west of Yokoate-jima island outside the contiguous zone. It moves to the west," the ministry said.

Defence Minister Taro Kono instructed the ministry to make every effort to collect information about the submarine and maintain vigilance.

A Kawasaki P-1 maritime patrol aircraft, a Lockheed P-3 anti-submarine and maritime surveillance plane and three patrol ships were sent to the site, the ministry added. (Sputnik/ANI)

