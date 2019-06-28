Thailand is working hard to drive digital transformation and utilise innovation to become a cutting-edge economic powerhouse.
Thailand is working hard to drive digital transformation and utilise innovation to become a cutting-edge economic powerhouse.

Japanese electric company organises training workshop on optical fiber technology in Thailand

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:50 IST

Bangkok [Thailand], June 27 (ANI): Japanese electric company Furukawa Electric recently organised a free and open workshop here to teach local technicians about the latest technologies in the optical fiber industry and to offer hands-on experience on how to install the high-quality optical fiber cables.
Thailand is one of the fastest growing economies in south-east Asia. The country is working hard to drive digital transformation and utilise innovation to become a cutting-edge economic powerhouse, the key to which is to have high-speed internet infrastructure.
The increasing demand for high-speed technology and big data have resulted in the development of technologies like optical fiber and 5G. Optical fiber is a medium for transmitting optical signals. In addition to excellent transmission characteristics, it also comes with the attributes of thinness and lightness.
Speaking during the workshop, Eakarach Cheychuen, an official at Furukawa Electric, shared his 20-plus experience in the field of optical-fiber with the participants.
"There are some important points which we have to keep in mind while installing optical the fiber network. You can see that our office isn't that big but we have installed PON (Passive Optical Network) LAN network in our showroom," said Cheychuen.
"We are handling both the copper network and the optical network. For LAN (Local Area Network), the copper network was common in the past but the optical fiber will take place of copper even in LAN network," he added.
Peeratat Tongsungnern, a participant at the event, said: "I want to learn about the standard of structure cabling course to improve my skills and I am grateful to Furukawa for providing this free course."
Local human resources training by Japanese company combined with state-of-the-art technology are contributing to the development of Thailand's communication infrastructure. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 22:57 IST

