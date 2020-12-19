Japanese Embassy shares first photos of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): E5 Series Shinkansen, also known as Japan's Bullet Train, will be modified for use as rolling stock of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project (MAHSR), said the Japanese Embassy.

The Embassy of Japan in India on Friday shared the first official photos of the E5 Series Shinkansen.



The MAHSR, also known as the Bullet Train Project, has been sanctioned with a target to be completed by 2023.

The MAHSR project of 508-kilometer length has been sanctioned by the Government. It is being executed by a special purpose vehicle namely National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), with financial and technical assistance from the Government of Japan.

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,08,000 crores. (ANI)

